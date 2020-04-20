Centrals hatch plans to improve Limestone Park training facility

KIDS TO BENEFIT: Junior powerhouse Centrals are looking to upgrade their Limestone Park training facility. Picture: Gary Reid

KIDS TO BENEFIT: Junior powerhouse Centrals are looking to upgrade their Limestone Park training facility. Picture: Gary Reid

CRICKET: Centrals Cricket Club is looking to enlist Ipswich City Council’s help to upgrade its Limestone Park venue.

Last week the club outlaid $2700 from its working capital to conduct earthworks to build up the eastern side of the wicket to allow water which previously pooled inside the square to run off. There is a need to complete a similar process on the western side of the pitch, however, this is expected to be a larger job estimated to cost up to $20,000.

“It’s quite a hollow,” club president Darion Parise said.

“If you are standing at gully, you are a foot below the batsman.”

Parise said the undulations in the surface were just something that happened over time and while not ‘show stoppers’, they did need to fixed.

He said improvements were due as the ground was relaid 20 years ago and the next few months would be an ideal period to undertake them because nobody was using the field.

Centrals will consult the Ipswich Eagles and form a proposal to present to the Ipswich West Moreton Cricket Association and council in the hope of gaining funding.

Parise said an agreement should be reached with the Eagles in coming months regarding a plan of action and it was hoped the IWMCA and council supported the submission to follow.

He said Centrals generally enjoyed access to excellent facilities at a reasonable cost and it was particularly encouraging to see council getting as many community projects done as possible during the coronavirus shutdown.

In future, Centrals plan to extend on the existing training facility at Limestone Park and install turf nets.

Parise said Ipswich cricket had not had turf nets anywhere in more than 100 years and their addition would benefit all of the region’s players, not just Kookaburras.