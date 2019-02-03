Centrals' depth best Brothers' top bowlers

PLATFORM: Centrals bowled well last week, and started brightly on Saturday en-route to a big win over Brothers.

IMPROVED consistency in the middle order was Matt Guest's key takeaway from Centrals' big win over Brothers at the weekend.

The two sides hot on Laidley's tail returned to Ivor Marsden Oval 2 on Saturday keen to stay in touch with the ladder-leaders, but also with the knowledge a win would go a long way to at least securing second spot heading into finals.

Having ground their way to 265 the weekend prior, and finding an early wicket late in the day to have Centrals 1/11, Brothers would have been quietly confident of their chances owing to a considerable bowling attack.

But a patient start from Cameron Osborne (43) helped set up the Centrals innings, and the visitors were able to build consistent partnerships throughout the day en-route to 298.

They had contributors all the way down the order; Wayne Jones with 47, Sam Joseph 58, Dave Tyler 50 and Guest leading the way with 63.

"Cam Osborne started off really well. He took the shine off the ball and made it easier for the rest of us,” Guest said.

"We've known for years we can bat all the way down to 11. We've just had little mishaps every now and then in giving our wickets away.

"Now it's starting to pay off for us. It makes it easier for our top order, knowing they can back themselves (because there is depth below).

"To get that win against their bowling attack and the experience they put out there was very satisfying for us.”

The win pushed Centrals ahead of Brothers on the ladder.

It makes the final round meeting with Laidley at Bichel Oval that much more important as a potential finals-shaping contest.

But first is a date with Redbacks, which Guest said cannot be taken lightly after their recent form resurgence.

"They've just come off a win against Norths and will have a fair bit of confidence,” he said.

"We can't take them lightly. But we'll be confident we can do what we need to do.”

IWMCA

Centrals 298 def. Brothers 265 & 4/46 at Ivor Marsden Oval 2