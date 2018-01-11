Menu
Rural

Rodeo held in honour of Dolly's Dream

Daniel Roberts is planning to organise a fundraising rodeo at Springsure. The rodeo will donate all proceeds to Dolly's Dream, a trust established to honour a young teen who died by suicide.
Andrea Davy
by

THE call went out for help, and rural Australia has answered loud and clear.

The country community was rocked this week by the death of 14-year-old Northern Territory girl Amy Jayne Everett, who was affectionately known as Dolly.

The teen died by suicide.

The family has since spoken out about the impacts bullying had on their daughter, and announced plans of stating a trust, Dolly's Dream.

The trust will raise awareness of bullying, anxiety, depression and teen suicide.

Thousands of kilometres away in Central Queensland, a small community has rallied together to support the cause.

 

Daniel Roberts has posted a video to his Facebook page, which has now been viewed more than 20,00 times, announcing the date for a rodeo that will donate all proceeds to Dolly's Dream.

"Not having a lot of money, we can't just donate," he said in the video.

"So we are going to put on a rodeo. Rodeo is what I know so that's what we thought would be easiest to do."

The event will be held on at the Springsure showgrounds on February 10.

"We are going to hook in and get it done," he said.

Daniel stressed that bullying was something that effected everyone.

"It's on social media... in the workplace, it's everywhere really and it's not acceptable," he said.

In the post Daniel called on volunteers to get in touch with him who could assist with organising the event, whether that be through donating stock or collecting tickets at the front gate.

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800

