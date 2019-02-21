Centennary Hwy connector nears completion

A capture from the Eden's Crossing brochure showing where the new road to the Centenary Hwy is being constructed.

AN $11.6 million road connecting Redbank Plains to the Centennary Hwy is due for completion in the middle of this year.

Roadworks started to connect Mt Juillerat Drv in the Eden's Crossing estate directly to the Centenary Hwy last year.

For Redbank Plains residents driving to Brisbane the new road will cut their driving time.

It will also save 10 minutes off the trip to Springfield Central.

Peet Limited Managing Director and CEO Brendan Gore was quoted Peet website saying Redbank Plains was one of the fastest growing suburbs in Greater Brisbane and the new road would create a more direct route for people traveling either north to Brisbane city or south to Logan and the Gold Coast.

"The new roadworks will make the trip to school or work quicker and more convenient for everybody in the area and help reduce traffic pressure on existing streets,” Mr Gore said.

"More than 200 families have already moved in to Eden's Crossing to be close to the existing schools, future neighbourhood shopping, sports fields and creek side parklands. The community is growing quickly so we are making sure the infrastructure is in place to support that growth.”

Eden's Crossing is a masterplanned community near the new Fernbrooke State School and Staines Memorial College and will eventually be home to more than 1,200 families.

Currently, Mt Juillerat Drive terminates at Creekstone Ave and motorists backtrack to the existing onramp at Augustine Heights to get on to Centenary Highway.