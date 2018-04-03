Drivers demand pay out for cars damaged by highway roadworks

Dale Smith’s 2011 VE HSV Clubsport was damaged by loose stones on the Centenary Highway at Springfield. IMAGE: AAP/Richard Walker

Dale Smith’s 2011 VE HSV Clubsport was damaged by loose stones on the Centenary Highway at Springfield. IMAGE: AAP/Richard Walker

GREATER Springfield ­motorists are demanding the State Government pay up for damage to their cars caused by Centenary Highway roadworks, the Springfield News reports.

Dale Smith said the quality of the road resurfacing on the highway at Springfield was "disgusting", even suggesting a country dirt road would be preferable.

He said loose stones were not swept from the site, ­signage was not adequate and vehicle speeds were not being monitored.

"The gravel is so loose that I was having trouble even getting traction on it," Mr Smith said.

"Our suburb deserves better than this pathetic ­effort to call this a road."

"The amount of damage being caused is disgusting and someone should be held accountable."

His car - a prized 2011 VE HSV Clubsport that rarely left the garage - has a scratch on its bonnet from loose stones being kicked up on the stretch of road.

Augustine Heights resident Nikky Curtis had a crack across the length of her windscreen from a ­similar incident.

Nicky Curtis says this crack in her windscreen was a result of the dodgy roadworks.

"Not to mention when I'm on my motorbike I get ­pelted with rocks and when it gets you in the neck or some uncovered part it stings like heck," Ms Curtis said.

"I've seen plenty of roads get resurfaced ... but nothing as bad as this. I won't even drive on it anymore."

Another woman said her car was hit with at least five stones on one trip to work.

"I was just waiting for the fatal one to break windscreen," she said.

Dozens more took to ­social media with complaints about the "dangerous" condition of the road.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads warned residents in February to expect six weeks of dust, construction noise, minor delays and odours while the Centenary Motorway at Springfield was resurfaced.

Poor weather meant the expected finish date was now the end of next month.

The spokeswoman confirmed the department had received nine complaints about the works so far.

A ‘Loose Stones' warning sign at roadworks on the Centenary Highway, Springfield, IMAGE: AAP/Richard Walker

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused to commuters and are working closely with our contractors to minimise future impacts," the spokeswoman said. "The safety of road users and workers is our number one priority."

The $800,000 work was to reseal the Centenary Highway between the Logan Motorway and Springfield as it was "nearing the end of its design life".

Motorists who have suffered any damage to their vehicles and wish to proceed with a claim against the Department can visit the TMR website.

Those seeking damages should have evidence of the damage such as photos and receipts for repairs.

For more information about the roadworks, contact the Project Team by calling 3066 4338.