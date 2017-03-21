Centacare ready for NDIS

STARS ARE BORN: Disability clients shine on stage as Emma Gordon-Smith (centre) struts her stuff in a recent production. Ipswich clients will soon get their chance.

CENTACARE has been a part of Ipswich over a number of years, providing a range of disability services in the local community.

The organisation is ready to expand its Ipswich services to cater for the rollout of the National Disability Insurance Scheme, a spokesperson said.

"With the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) rolling out in Ipswich from July 1, 2017, it's important that Ipswich disability service providers can support the expected increase in demand and that's why Centacare is expanding its disability services within the region," the spokesperson said.

"Centacare has more than 30 years experience providing disability support and is partnering with people to help them become NDIS ready and deliver the best outcome for the client's individual needs."

NDIS gives greater control to the individual and is about enhancing a person's life.

"The changes taking place are very exciting, however can also be daunting and confusing. As a registered provider of NDIS services Centacare is here to help you become NDIS ready," the spokesperson said.

Centacare has a dedicated NDIS team which is available to answer your questions. To discuss NDIS issues, contact the team on 1300236822 or email ndisproject@bne.centacare. net.au

"With funding from both the Federal and Queensland governments, we are able to provide quality services to those in need of a range of services including childcare, support services for the aged and people with a disability as well as relationship education, counselling and support," the spokesperson said.

Although Centacare is a Catholic agency, it provides services to the entire community regardless of religion, circumstance, ethnicity, economic situation, age, gender or ability.

It has a vision that communities will be built on justice and transformed through faith, hope and love.

Centacare is designed to provide high quality care services to support people, strengthen families and build communities in the spirit of the Gospel.

Another venture will be the development of an innovative theatre program. Centacare has had some great success including those with a disability into the performing arts. Ipswich people will have the opportunity to hit the stage and show the wider community their talents.

Centacare supports more than 150,000 people each year and has a staff of more than 3000.

This is a combination of paid staff and also volunteers.

"We are grateful to our army of volunteers and donors who enable our non-government funded work in prisons, hospitals, psychiatric pastoral care and Indigenous communities," the spokesperson said.

Centacare strives to make people feel welcome, supported and treated with respect at every interaction.

"We strive to deliver professional and accountable services whilst empowering our clients to find solutions and achieve their goals," Centacare's spokesperson said.