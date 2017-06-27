23°
Census: Half of Ipswich residents are claiming welfare

Emma Clarke
| 27th Jun 2017 2:59 PM Updated: 3:24 PM

MORE than half of Ipswich's population is claiming government benefits.

That's according to the 2016 census results released yesterday which reveal 97,284 people were claiming the age pension, income support, youth allowance or 11 other kinds of welfare payment.

It has been almost a year since the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) took the pulse of the nation to find out who we are, how we live, what we do, and where the population is headed.

What the census revealed about Queensland.
What the census revealed about Queensland. ABS

 

In Ipswich families with young children are out-numbering pensioners and births are more than triple the rate of deaths.

More families claimed benefits than pensioners with 19, 271 family tax benefits paid per year compared to 15, 195 age pensions.

That's reflective of the median age of 32.1 in Ipswich, compared to 37.4 in Australia, while just over 28,000 Ipswich residents are over the age of 60 and only 2,251, or 1.2%, are 85 or older.

More than 23% of the population are children aged up to 14-years-old. The Ipswich population makes up less than 0.9% of Australia's 23.7 million people and only 0.01% of the nation's land mass, 3.8% of which is protected.

 

Ipswich workers pay more tax and earn on average $46,277 or $1,337 a year more than the average Australian. In the business economy, the average number of Ipswich businesses opting to leave the market each year was slightly higher than the number of businesses that opened their doors, with 115 more business exiting than entering. An average of 54 businesses a year declared bankruptcy compared to 239 individuals or non-businesses.

The most common type of business was construction with 1668 operation in Ipswich while only 17 mining businesses and 33 electricity, gas, water and waste services set up shop in the city.

On a national level, for the first time in history, more people say they do not belong to a religion than those who are Catholic as the number of people who chose "no religion" rose from 22.6% to 29.6%.

Queensland remains a popular destination to settle for New Zealanders, with more than one in three of the 98,000 arriving in Australia since 2011 settling in Queensland.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  census ipswich welfare

