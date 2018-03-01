Menu
A cement truck caught fire on the Ipswich Mwy. Alex Cobb
News

Cement truck destroyed in Ipswich Mwy fire

Emma Clarke
by
1st Mar 2018 2:03 PM

EMERGENCY services have acted quickly to clear a cement truck fire on the Ipswich Mwy before the afternoon peak hour.

The truck caught alight in the east bound lanes at Dinmore just after midday, the driver able to free themselves before the fire took hold.

Dramatic photos and videos from passing drivers showed thick black plumes of smoke coming from the truck stuck on the inside median strip as emergency services worked to extinguish flames licking the truck.

A Queensland Police Spokesperson said the scene had been cleared and traffic was not impacted.

ipswich mwy ipswich traffic qfes truck fire
Ipswich Queensland Times
