Cement truck destroyed in Ipswich Mwy fire

EMERGENCY services have acted quickly to clear a cement truck fire on the Ipswich Mwy before the afternoon peak hour.

The truck caught alight in the east bound lanes at Dinmore just after midday, the driver able to free themselves before the fire took hold.

Dramatic photos and videos from passing drivers showed thick black plumes of smoke coming from the truck stuck on the inside median strip as emergency services worked to extinguish flames licking the truck.

A Queensland Police Spokesperson said the scene had been cleared and traffic was not impacted.