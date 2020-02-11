Cellsabeel’s Golden plan robs Millennium of favourite

Favourite Cellsabeel likely to withdraw from the Inglis Millennium. Picture: AAP/Simon Bullard

TRAINER Ciaron Maher has conceded it is increasingly unlikely hot favourite Cellsabeel will take her place in the $2 million Inglis Millennium at Warwick Farm.

Maher is in favour of reserving Cellsabeel for the Silver Slipper on February 22 where a win will secure the boom filly a Golden Slipper start.

But Cellsabeel is still a dominant $1.50 favourite with Ladbrokes for the Inglis Millennium, which has been added to midweek meeting after last Saturday's Warwick Farm washout.

The $1 million Inglis 3yo Sprint has also been transferred to Wednesday with Australian Turf Club officials hopeful the meeting can go ahead at Warwick Farm after the track received 346 mms of rain in the last seven days.

It's no better on Sydney's other racetracks with Royal Randwick getting 373 mms of rain during this period, Rosehill 424mm and Canterbury 434mms.

There has been suggestions the two rich Inglis races could be switched to Canterbury on Friday night if Warwick Farm is deemed unsafe for racing again. This will pose logistical issues for ATC officials with field sizes and rail placement but Maher said he definitely would not wait and run Cellsabeel on Friday night.

"It is unlikely she will run if they do race (Wednesday),'' Maher said. "It is probably even more unlikely if they wait until Friday.''

Maher revealed Magic Millions winner Away Game will return to Melbourne for the Blue Diamond Stakes, run the same day as the Silver Slipper at Rosehill.

Golden vision. Picture: Jenny Evans/Getty

In other big race news:

# Alize and Happy Clapper are among 14 entries for the Group 2 $250,000 Apollo Stakes at Royal Randwick on Saturday.

# Libertini has been entered for the Group 2 $200,000 Light Fingers Stakes at Randwick but also the Group 1 $750,000 Lightning Stakes at Flemington.

# Triple Group 1 winner Nature Strip and dual The Everest champ Redzel are also among 13 nominations for the Lightning Stakes.

# Super Seth, Alligator Blood, Catalyst and Chenier head entries for the Group 3 $160,000 CS Hayes Stakes at Flemington.

Meanwhile, trainer Matthew Smith revealed he is considering setting stable star Fierce Impact for a Group 1 showdown with Te Akau Shark in the $600,000 Chipping Norton Stakes at Royal Randwick later this month.

Smith has been buoyed by Fierce Impact's outstanding return to racing at Caulfield last Saturday when he closed fast to just miss running down three-year-old Alabama Express in the Orr Stakes.

"Fierce Impact when super and I'm thinking now we might bring him back and go for the Chipping Norton at 1600m,'' Smith said.

"We are a chance of getting a wildcard into the All-Star Mile and that is as an option or we could stay here and maybe go to the Ranvet Stakes. We will do what is right for the horse.''