Celebs offer free concerts to fans amid lockdown

Chris Martin is one of the many stars offering fans a virtual gig amid the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Supplied.

Some of the biggest names in music have banded together to offer free entertainment to their millions of fans all over the world stuck at home practising social distancing amid the coronavirus crisis.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin announced he'd be live-streaming his performance via the band's Instagram.

Hello everyone. I hope you and your family are safe and healthy. If anyone feels like chatting and listening to some music, I’m going to do a livestream on the Coldplay Instagram in about 30 mins (1pm in LA / 8pm in London). love CM #TogetherAtHome — Coldplay🌙☀️ (@coldplay) March 16, 2020

Martin later shared a video of the 30-minute show to the band's Twitter page.

A short time later, All of Me singer John Legend shared Martin's tweet, announcing he'd be following suit with his own live stream mini-concert, and asking which musician to "pass the torch to".

It'll be on Instagram Live at @johnlegend. Requests will be accepted. And let me know which other artists I should pass the torch to — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 16, 2020

Earlier this week, Aussie country star Keith Urban delivered a medley of his greatest hits on social media, featuring a cameo from his wife and biggest supporter, Nicole Kidman.

Kidman, 52, danced, cheered and sang along as Urban belted out hits including his 2002 track Somebody Like You. Videos and photos of the mini-concert were shared on both their Instagram accounts.

Singer Pink also shared some music for fans, after announcing she was using the self-isolation period to teach herself how to play the piano. She shared her performance of Adele's mega hit Make You Feel My Love on Instagram, captioning the video: "From my heart to yours."

More than 450 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed across Australia, with 210 in New South Wales, 94 in Victoria, 78 in Queensland, 32 in South Australia, 28 in Western Australia, seven in Tasmania, two in the ACT, and one in the Northern Territory.

Five people have died - one in Western Australia and four in NSW.