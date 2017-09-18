27°
Celebrity chefs heading to Ipswich

Twenty-five-year-old Ipswich local, Nicole Stevenson, was born and raised in Ipswich and recently competed on MasterChef Australia.
CELEBRITIES will be the special guests at an upcoming Ipswich event.

The first Ipswich Hospice Jacaranda Dinner will be held next month and reality television stars Nicole Stevenson, from Channel Ten's recent season of MasterChef, and winners of Channel 7's My Kitchen Rules, Amy and Tyson (pictured right) will be there.

All three celebrities are Ipswich locals, keen to support their community.

The decadent black-tie evening will feature a five- course mini degustation with paired wines, canapes from the local Ipswich celebrity chefs and entertainment.

The event will raise funds so Ipswich Hospice can continue to provide a high quality of care to the Ipswich and West Moreton region while bringing awareness to the services provided by the community-owned and run facility.

The Jacaranda Dinner will be held on Saturday, October 14 in partnership with Orion Springfield Central and the Goodna Jacaranda Festival.

Tickets can be purchased at ipswichhospice.org.au/jacaranda at $155 per person which include the five-course meal, wines and entertainment.

For more information about the event or Ipswich Hospice Care head to www.ipswichhospice.org.au or visit Ipswich Hospice on Facebook.

Winners of Channel 7's My Kitchen Rules Amy and Tyson.
