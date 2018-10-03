Celebrity chefs appear at Brisbane's Good Food and Wine Show

BIG NAMES: Matt Moran will be just one of the many famous chefs who will be appearing at the Good Food and Wine Show.

CALLING all foodies, the Good Food and Wine Show is returning to Brisbane this month and will offer plenty of tasty foods to try, demonstrations from celebrity chefs and more!

Two of Australia's great food icons, Matt Moran and Maggie Beer, will show you how to create a great Aussie barbecue, with a spotlight on Matt's prawns and Maggie's homemade pavolva.

Another demonstration you won't want to miss will be Miguel Maestre, who, along with his brothers, will show you how you can create the perfect Sunday lunch.

Long-time friends Alistair McLeod and Matt Golinski will also take visitors back to the Ready Steady Cook days with an entertaining demonstration.

Fans who are looking to get up close and person with this talented bunch, take a seat in the Good Food Theatre or, enjoy a meal with your idol in the exclusive three-course Chef's Lunch series.

If you're tired of lining up and waiting to try the latest and greatest restaurants, this year's show has the perfect solution.

Thanks to the Citibank Dining Program and Quandoo, the popular Citi dining pop-up, Let's Eat, now has its own online reservation service, so you can plan your day and spend more time tasting, less time queuing.

Offering menus from three of Brisbane's best restaurants, with complementing wines, Let's Eat is the perfect spot to relax and reflect on the day's adventures, whilst enjoying the vibrant and social dining room situated in the heart of the show.

But it's not just about the food; for the wine-lovers, The Good Food and Wine Show will educate and inspire novices and connoisseurs alike, with a variety of engaging masterclasses and hundreds of exciting exhibitors on the show floor.

Travel from the Barossa to the vineyards of the Granite Belt, stopping at regions in between, as you uncover local gems and find new favourites from Australia and abroad.

If you're not sure where to start, let Riedel take you on a journey of appreciation as you explore the best from the show's exhibitors in the Riedel Drinks Lab, with free sessions running each day.

Or, if you're looking to learn more about food and wine pairings, make sure you book into a Wine Selectors Cellar Door Session and leave with the knowledge to impress at your next dinner party.

Returning show favourites include Tucker's Natural Cheese Alley, where you can find the best cheese from local producers; Good Food Village, where you can explore new and exciting products to enjoy and try at home; and the Cape Mentelle VIP lounge, where you can enjoy a premium experience, whilst taking in the energy of the Princess Crusies Theatre.

The Good Food and Wine Show will be held at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre from October 26-28.

Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased online at www.goodfoodshow.com.au.