Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Up to 3,000 climate change activists joined Bob Brown yesterday to rally against the controversial Adani mine proposed to be built inland of the Great Barrier Reef.
Up to 3,000 climate change activists joined Bob Brown yesterday to rally against the controversial Adani mine proposed to be built inland of the Great Barrier Reef. Amber Gibson
Environment

Celebrities, protesters unite at Stop Adani rally

Amber Gibson
by
22nd Apr 2019 7:00 AM | Updated: 7:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ABOUT 3000 climate change activists joined Bob Brown at Mullumbimby yesterday to rally against the controversial Adani mine proposed to be built inland of the Great Barrier Reef.

Some protesters will venture on and join the StopAdani convoy driving north to later rally in Canberra leading up to the election.

The rally began at 2pm with local activists, celebrities and Mr Brown expressing pleas for support to consider the environmental impact of building Australia's biggest coal mine.

"The simplest act of our Prime Minister is to hold up a lump of coal and say that is good for humanity. No, Scott Morrison, that is not good for humanity, that is an insult to everybody in this country," Mr Brown said.

"They are thieves of the future of this planet.'

Celebrities Rob Hirst and Isabel Lucas also appeared on stage to encourage the crowd in their actions towards climate change.

One local protester Meggan Jack brought along her handmade crochet coral reefs which she plans to sell and donate to the grass roots activists because she was unable to go on the convoy.

"I'd like to see an end to fossil fuels all together and push towards renewable energy. The climate is in crisis," she said.

More Stories

Show More
adani anti-adani protesters editors picks
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    PREDATOR: How 9-year-old Keyra Steinhardt caught a killer

    premium_icon PREDATOR: How 9-year-old Keyra Steinhardt caught a killer

    Crime TWENTY years ago, Treasa Steinhardt dropped her daughter off at school. It was the last time she would ever see her.

    Police target reckless drivers over long weekend

    premium_icon Police target reckless drivers over long weekend

    News Ipswich driver recorded a blood alcohol level of 0.196 per cent

    Engagement officer helps people shivering on the streets

    premium_icon Engagement officer helps people shivering on the streets

    News For the many homeless residents, Sam Field is a friendly face