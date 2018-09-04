Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HEAD ON DOWN: Rebecca Montieth and her daughter Hannah, Kylie Stace and her daughter Emily, Sarah Fussell and son Tyler Henry are looking forward to their 30th anniversary celebrations on September 16.
HEAD ON DOWN: Rebecca Montieth and her daughter Hannah, Kylie Stace and her daughter Emily, Sarah Fussell and son Tyler Henry are looking forward to their 30th anniversary celebrations on September 16. Ashleigh Howarth
News

Celebrations as kindy turns big 3-0

Ashleigh Howarth
by
4th Sep 2018 12:00 AM

WHEN a group of parents saw a need for a community kindergarten in Camira, they took out second mortgages on their own properties and established the Camira Kindergarten.

That was three decades ago and today the kindergarten is still a much-loved community asset.

About 1500 children started their education at the centre over the years.

At the kindergarten's upcoming 30th anniversary celebrations, it is hoped many past families will come to mark the milestone on Sunday, September 16.

Sarah Fussell said an exciting day was planned at the centre and the adjacent park.

"There will be pony rides, a jumping castle, face painting, animal farm, cake stalls, food vendors and another 20 market stalls," she said. "Ginger Sport will also be there and they will be playing soccer with the kids. There will also be arts and crafts and the obstacle course will be open for the kids to have a play in."

Camira Kindergarten Management Committee president Rebecca Monteith said there would also be a special unveiling on the day.

"Being the 30th year of the kindergarten, we have had a piece of artwork commissioned by a local Indigenous artist that includes the three totums of traditonal tribes of this area," she said.

"Charis Mullen will be there for the unveiling at 1pm."

The kindy is also hoping many of its past students will be able to supply photographs which they could put together for a memorial wall. If you have photographs, send them to info@camirakindy.com.au.

Their 30th anniversary celebration will be held on Sunday, September 16 from 10am-2pm.

The Camira Kindergarten is located at 24 Allan Rd, Camira.

30th anniversary camira kindergartens
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    New pub to test Top of Town with 'beer and chicken wings'

    premium_icon New pub to test Top of Town with 'beer and chicken wings'

    Business Charlie's is the latest promising business to arrive in what has been months of turmoil in the bar and club scene.

    • 4th Sep 2018 12:10 AM
    700,000 parcels, 500 jobs at centre of new mail facility

    premium_icon 700,000 parcels, 500 jobs at centre of new mail facility

    Business Ipswich has one of highest category growth rates in online shopping

    • 4th Sep 2018 12:10 AM
    Ipswich couple abuse homeless teen after taking her in

    premium_icon Ipswich couple abuse homeless teen after taking her in

    Crime She believed they would all get married one day

    • 4th Sep 2018 12:03 AM
    Fraud dad must pay back bank $26,500

    premium_icon Fraud dad must pay back bank $26,500

    Crime Accused given credit for willingness to repay the funds

    • 4th Sep 2018 12:02 AM

    Local Partners