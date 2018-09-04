Celebrations as kindy turns big 3-0

HEAD ON DOWN: Rebecca Montieth and her daughter Hannah, Kylie Stace and her daughter Emily, Sarah Fussell and son Tyler Henry are looking forward to their 30th anniversary celebrations on September 16.

WHEN a group of parents saw a need for a community kindergarten in Camira, they took out second mortgages on their own properties and established the Camira Kindergarten.

That was three decades ago and today the kindergarten is still a much-loved community asset.

About 1500 children started their education at the centre over the years.

At the kindergarten's upcoming 30th anniversary celebrations, it is hoped many past families will come to mark the milestone on Sunday, September 16.

Sarah Fussell said an exciting day was planned at the centre and the adjacent park.

"There will be pony rides, a jumping castle, face painting, animal farm, cake stalls, food vendors and another 20 market stalls," she said. "Ginger Sport will also be there and they will be playing soccer with the kids. There will also be arts and crafts and the obstacle course will be open for the kids to have a play in."

Camira Kindergarten Management Committee president Rebecca Monteith said there would also be a special unveiling on the day.

"Being the 30th year of the kindergarten, we have had a piece of artwork commissioned by a local Indigenous artist that includes the three totums of traditonal tribes of this area," she said.

"Charis Mullen will be there for the unveiling at 1pm."

The kindy is also hoping many of its past students will be able to supply photographs which they could put together for a memorial wall. If you have photographs, send them to info@camirakindy.com.au.

Their 30th anniversary celebration will be held on Sunday, September 16 from 10am-2pm.

The Camira Kindergarten is located at 24 Allan Rd, Camira.