Celebration of our cultural harmony

COME TOGETHER: USQ student Chiamaka Okaro tries her hand at Aboriginal painting.

USQ Springfield was alive with music and dancing as staff and students joined members from the community to celebrate Harmony Day on Tuesday.

Harmony Day is a day of cultural respect for everyone who calls Australia home - from the traditional owners of the land to those who have come from countries around the world.

USQ Vice-Chancellor Professor Janet Verbyla said the University was proud of its rich multicultural community and respected the wide variety of cultural identities, languages and beliefs in the community.

"Harmony Day is a great chance for people to come together and celebrate cultural diversity and inclusivity, as well as encourage everyone to learn more about how all Australians belong to and enrich our country," Professor Verbyla said.

The event featured cuisines from all over the world, sporting activities and an Aboriginal painting workshop.

Visitors were also treated to a traditional Japanese drum performance from students at the Union Institute of Language and a Bollywood dance class.

USQ staff members were born in 66 different countries, international students represented 94 countries and 101 different languages spoken.

For more information about multiculturalism at USQ, visit www.usq.edu.au/ multicultural.