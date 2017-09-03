Celebration of artistic community

FAMILY FUN: The Ipswich community is invited to attend the launch of Fused and enjoy the entertainment afterwards.

A FUSION of the arts takes place next weekend when Ipswich celebrates all things artistic in this community.

Titled Fused, the arts event will be feature a weekend full of amazing events to tantalise and enrich you with the wonders of our talent-filled city.

The weekend will deliver something for the young and those who are young at heart.

Fused features theatre, music, visual arts, writers and story arts in and around the city.

Arts Connect Ipswich kicks off the celebrations with The Art of Café exhibition in Cactus Expresso Bar.

It will feature an exhibition of works of art by members of the group.

This exhibition is now on display and runs through to the end of the Fused festival.

On Jacaranda St at East Ipswich, Arts Alive Ipswich has an exhibition titled Ipswich on a Palette featuring around 30 Ipswich artist's works. This exhibition opens from 10am-2pm each day of Fused.

The Ipswich community is invited to attend the launch and enjoy the entertainment afterwards.

One of the exciting events over the weekend will be the installation of a Street Art Mural on the back of Goelby's building.

Here, visitors can witness the artist at work creating a mural that will become a feature of the building and hopefully the first of many on other buildings around town.

If that is not enough to whet your appetite, then slip into the Community Gallery to be part of the Story Arts Festival run by the Ipswich Teacher Librarian Network.

You can choose to stay to view the projections on some of the buildings in the area that feature some of Narelle Oliver's works.

Ipswich Musical Theatre Company's production of Les Miserable also runs during this time in the Ipswich Civic Centre.

This, together with That Production Company's performance of My Dead Bunny in Studio 188, provides great theatre experiences for everyone.

These are ticketed events and need to be booked through the Civic Centre's box office.

The official launch of Fused takes place at 11am on Saturday in d'Arcy Doyle Place where a stage will be erected for a full day of live entertainment by many local groups.

D'Arcy Doyle Place will come alive with artisan markets, community painting, art in action, Robowars Demo and Ipswich Rocks.

Live performances commence in Goleby's Basement from midday on the Saturday and Underground Exhibit happens in the West St underpass.

Ipswich Art Society's exhibition, Looking Forward Looking Back, in the historic Old Court House on the corner of East and Roderick Sts, opens from 10am-3pm on Saturday and Sunday.

The inaugural Fused event could not take place if not for the support by Ipswich City Council.

The organising committee is thankful for that support and are hopeful that Fused will become an annual event.

The pleasing thing is that Kitch in the Swich takes place on Saturday in the Ipswich Mall.

This event usually entices a good crowd, meaning plenty of activity in the Ipswich CBD on Saturday, September 9.

Make a date to come along and enjoy the day's offerings.