Celebration for women's group building on success

IT IS party time for an organisation that has become a major supporter and advocacy group for women working in the construction industry.

Just one year after its inception, Awesome Women in Construction (AWIC) - founded by Amanda Bulow - will celebrate with a lunch on March 8.

AWIC provides

a trusting and nurturing environment (community) for women from the construction industry to grow and support each other.

"The first meeting was held with just 14 ladies attending. I am so proud that today we have more than 160 members coming along to the group," Ms Bulow said.

"Women in the construction industry are hungry for this group and the support it gives."

"We have had 10 events over the year and the attendance has been strong to each.

"I started an online ticketing system for our events in August because AWIC has grown so fast."

"We value support and development of leadership, to provide a place of trust and connection so that relationships are established.

"We are about respecting ourselves and each other and also ensuring everyone has the same opportunities," she said.

AWIC has members in a roles such as state sales managers, account managers, women in marketing, estimators, administration and research and development.

The members come from local businesses right through to global organisations.

A myriad of construction businesses have written specifically to confirm their support to AWIC. Such is the respect and value placed on the organisation.

Ms Bulow is not one to be in the limelight but recognises her leadership and passion has driven the establishment and success of it.

Plans are well advanced for the birthday party that will be, according to Ms Bulow, "our best event yet". It will celebrate AWIC first birthday and International Women's day.

"There will be great giveaways and provides a great way for people to come along and find out more about what AWIC is doing," she said.

"We are having a three- course lunch at the Glen Hotel, Eight Miles Plains."

The lunch is 11.30am-2.30pm, March 8. Single tickets are $85 a person or a table of 10 for $800. "I am saying to members to bring their team.

"I am sure businesses will buy a table to celebrate the women in their construction business," Ms Bulow said.

"We hold monthly events which include breakfasts, lunches and after work networking events.

"I am always open to events that will assist our members grow and develop in their chosen career path," she said.

Sammut Bulow is a major sponsor of AWIC and is proud to put its support behind such an organisation.

I hope that we will see the year ahead continue to grow the AWIC and that we will make the lives of our members valued and flourish," Ms Bulow said.