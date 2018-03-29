Celebrating Youth Week in Goodna

EXCITED: Debra Bell, Heidi Strachan and Chris Myles from Goodna Youth Services are looking forward to their Youth Week activities.

EXCITED: Debra Bell, Heidi Strachan and Chris Myles from Goodna Youth Services are looking forward to their Youth Week activities. Ashleigh Howarth

LASER tag, a community barbecue and watching a movie on a big screen is what the team from one Goodna agency has planned in celebration of Queensland Youth Week.

Every year, workers, volunteers and young people from Goodna Youth Service get together to plan fun activities as part of the yearly event.

While Youth Week has been running since 1989, this will be the first year the state of Queensland has celebrated its own Youth Week.

National Youth Week is an opportunity for young people to share ideas, attend live events, have their voices heard on issues of concern to them, showcase their talents, celebrate their contribution to the community, take part in competitions and most importantly, have fun!

Locally in Goodna, young people can enjoy laser tag on Friday, April 6, from 9.45am-3pm, come and have lunch and get a haircut at a free event on Wednesday, April 11, from 10am-2pm and watch Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children at a free movie night on Friday, April 13, from 6-8.30pm.

All events are held at the Goodna Youth Services building, located at 11 William St.

Goodna Youth Service manager Debra Bell said Youth Week activities were important for all communities across the country.

"Activities likes these engage young people in a positive way, and being that all the events are drug and alcohol free, it is a really positive environment for them too,” she said.

"Youth Week activities also give our staff a way to engage more with the community.

"We can talk to the local kids to find out what is going on in their lives and let them know about the services we offer.”