Celebrating man's best friend

REGISTER now for the annual RSPCA Million Paws Walk to donate much- needed funds to help animals in need.

More than 50,000 animals pass through RSPCA Qld Animal Care Centres every year and well more than 14,000 are dogs that have been surrendered, abandoned or seized by inspectors.

These dogs are not as fortunate as your much loved family pet.

They often need special veterinary and behavioural treatment and they all need to be de-sexed and vaccinated before they have the chance to find a new home.

The money raised through the RSPCA Million Paws Walk enables these dogs to receive daily care, veterinary treatment and funds re-homing programs.

This year the RSPCA is hoping to raise more than $640,000.

The event will be held on May 21, with the closest walk for Greater Springfield residents at Ipswich's Limestone Park.

Log on to the RSPCA website for further details.