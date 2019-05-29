Menu
FOOD AND FRIENDSHIP: Chef Alistair McLeod with LVRC Mayor Tanya Milligan at An Evening Under The Stars.
Food & Entertainment

Celebrating Lockyer Valley produce under the stars

Dominic Elsome
by
29th May 2019 2:27 PM

PLENTY of good food and good company were on offer on at the Lockyer Valley Function Centre on Saturday evening.

An Evening Under the Stars with Alistair Mcleod was all about showing off the world class produce our region has.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council mayor Tanya Milligan the night was "spectacular".

"We are very blessed here in this region to have such an abundance of great produce and we were exceptionally proud to have showcased this to the 130 guests who attended the evening," Cr Milligan said.

"It was a wonderful way to celebrate our farmers, food and to enjoy everyone's friendship and company on the night."

 

Chef Alistar McLeod shows off some the the delicious food on the night. Contributed

Lockyer Valley Food Ambassador and Celebrity Chef Alastair McLeod served up a delicious feast with local produce, including Wagyu from Stanbroke, pork and lamb from Schulte's, and plenty of fresh veggies from Rugby Farms, Ghost Gully Produce, Peter Lerch, Windolf Farms and Campsey Ash Farms.

 

An Evening Under The Stars event at the Lockyer Valley Function Centre Contributed

Travel writer Kerri McConnel and her husband Stirling from Beer and Croissants were guests for the evening and said it had been a "wonderful event".

The pair also took the opportunity to eat their way around the Valley over the weekend, and visited several producers in the region.

"We had a fabulous weekend, the highlights of course being able to talk to the local business people and farmers and spend time on their farms," Mrs McConnel said.

"We've already got plans to return with friends and our camper van to spend the night."

Gatton Star

