Celebrating local heroes in the Scenic Rim

Congratulations to all the nominees who have been named as local chapions in the Scenic Rim region.

Congratulations to all the nominees who have been named as local chapions in the Scenic Rim region. Claudia Baxter

THE unsung heroes and quiet achievers who are the vital threads in the fabric of Scenic Rim communities will be honoured in Council's 2018 Australia Day Awards this month.

To be held in conjunction with a citizenship ceremony on Wednesday, January 24, the awards presentation at The Centre Beaudesert will celebrate the sporting and cultural contribution of events and individuals to the region throughout 2017.

Scenic Rim Mayor Greg Christensen said the 2018 Australia Day Awards provided an opportunity to recognise those who made the region such a great place to live.

"This is one day to say thank you to those whose contribution to their communities in 2017 - and often over many years - enriches our Scenic Rim region," he said.

As well as awards for the Citizen of the Year, Senior Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year and Community Event of the Year, there will be the Community Champion Award, Healthy and Active Sports Award, Spirit of the Scenic Rim Cultural Award and the Mayor's Award.

Those in the running for the awards have been nominated by individuals, schools and community groups which considered them well worthy of recognition.

"This year's nominees range in age from 18 to 80 years plus, showing you're never too young or too old to make a positive contribution to the life of your community," Cr Christensen said.

"All the nominees should be proud of the example of service they have set for others, whether during events such as ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie or through the day-to-day running of grassroots community groups."

The awards will be presented at an invitation-only event at The Centre Beaudesert following the citizenship ceremony where 15 Scenic Rim residents will become our newest Australians.

YOUNG CITIZEN OF THE YEAR

Brody Murphy - Beaudesert

Kate Wall - Biddaddaba

Grace Hayton - Boonah

Lawson Mackriell - Tamborine Mountain

Marcus Church - Tamborine Mountain

CITIZEN OF THE YEAR

Kim Crow - Beechmont

Andrew Ford - Gleneagle

Keer Moriarty - Canungra

Rebecca Shorter - Beaudesert

SENIOR CITIZEN OF THE YEAR

Heather Kenrick - Beaudesert

Wayne Reiser - Boyland

Errol Guilfoyle- Beaudesert

Joyce Libke - Canungra

Charles Berry - Roadvale

Mary Peacock - Canungra

SPIRIT OF THE SCENIC RIM CULTURAL AWARD

Alex Griffiths - Canungra

Kate Wall - Biddaddaba

HEALTHY AND ACTIVE SPORTS AWARD

Riley Day - Beaudesert

Tahleah Scholl - Kalbar

COMMUNITY CHAMPION

Alex Griffiths - Canungra

Glenn Bartlett - Boyland Scenic Rim SES Flood Boat Crew

Kym Hurst - Tamborine

Nicole Pardilanan - Tamborine

Diane Kuhl - Beechmont

Frances Gilbert - Beechmont

Tony Nguyen - Canungra

Andrew Ford - Beaudesert

Rebecca Shorter - Beaudesert