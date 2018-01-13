Celebrating local heroes in the Scenic Rim

THE unsung heroes and quiet achievers who are the vital threads in the fabric of Scenic Rim communities will be honoured in Council's 2018 Australia Day Awards this month.
To be held in conjunction with a citizenship ceremony on Wednesday, January 24, the awards presentation at The Centre Beaudesert will celebrate the sporting and cultural contribution of events and individuals to the region throughout 2017.
Scenic Rim Mayor Greg Christensen said the 2018 Australia Day Awards provided an opportunity to recognise those who made the region such a great place to live.
"This is one day to say thank you to those whose contribution to their communities in 2017 - and often over many years - enriches our Scenic Rim region," he said.
As well as awards for the Citizen of the Year, Senior Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year and Community Event of the Year, there will be the Community Champion Award, Healthy and Active Sports Award, Spirit of the Scenic Rim Cultural Award and the Mayor's Award.
Those in the running for the awards have been nominated by individuals, schools and community groups which considered them well worthy of recognition.
"This year's nominees range in age from 18 to 80 years plus, showing you're never too young or too old to make a positive contribution to the life of your community," Cr Christensen said.
"All the nominees should be proud of the example of service they have set for others, whether during events such as ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie or through the day-to-day running of grassroots community groups."
The awards will be presented at an invitation-only event at The Centre Beaudesert following the citizenship ceremony where 15 Scenic Rim residents will become our newest Australians.
YOUNG CITIZEN OF THE YEAR
Brody Murphy - Beaudesert
Kate Wall - Biddaddaba
Grace Hayton - Boonah
Lawson Mackriell - Tamborine Mountain
Marcus Church - Tamborine Mountain
CITIZEN OF THE YEAR
Kim Crow - Beechmont
Andrew Ford - Gleneagle
Keer Moriarty - Canungra
Rebecca Shorter - Beaudesert
SENIOR CITIZEN OF THE YEAR
Heather Kenrick - Beaudesert
Wayne Reiser - Boyland
Errol Guilfoyle- Beaudesert
Joyce Libke - Canungra
Charles Berry - Roadvale
Mary Peacock - Canungra
SPIRIT OF THE SCENIC RIM CULTURAL AWARD
Alex Griffiths - Canungra
Kate Wall - Biddaddaba
HEALTHY AND ACTIVE SPORTS AWARD
Riley Day - Beaudesert
Tahleah Scholl - Kalbar
COMMUNITY CHAMPION
Alex Griffiths - Canungra
Glenn Bartlett - Boyland Scenic Rim SES Flood Boat Crew
Kym Hurst - Tamborine
Nicole Pardilanan - Tamborine
Diane Kuhl - Beechmont
Frances Gilbert - Beechmont
Tony Nguyen - Canungra
Andrew Ford - Beaudesert
Rebecca Shorter - Beaudesert