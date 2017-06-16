Celebrating culture and faith through food

IT CAN take a lot of courage to move to a new country and learn a new language, so finding a community of people who make you feel at home is a god-send.

Goodna resident Michelle Stolle recently immigrated to Australia from the Philippines and said she knew only too well the challenges of moving to a new country and was grateful to the Springfield Christian Family Church community who embraced her when she first arrived.

Springfield Christian Family church will hold its next international lunch this Sunday.

"I've been here for only four months and I met Pastor Phil Cutcliffe by chance at the Westside Community Centre where I volunteer," Mrs Stolle said.

"I was looking for a church that I could go to as I'm a Christian and he invited me to his church and now every Sunday I go there to hear his sermon.

"I'm still adjusting, but I love being a part of this friendly community and I became comfortable very quickly which was not hard because my family and community have really supported me, so I'm really happy."

Springfield Christian Family church will hold its next international lunch this Sunday.

Mrs Stolle said it was during her time volunteering at the community centre that Pastor Cutcliffe mentioned the international lunch they held every few months and she immediately wanted to get involved.

The second in a series of lunches, this weekend's event will celebrate Filipino and Fijian food and will commemorate the Philippines' Independence Day which was held on June 12.

"Pastor Phil gave me the opportunity to help organise the last event and this time I will be involved with also preparing food this Sunday," she said.

Springfield Christian Family church will hold its next international lunch this Sunday.

"In the Philippines we have usually a festival with all kinds of Filipino dishes and I am looking forward to sharing my culture and heritage with the people here, especially adobo which is a traditional meal that everyone loves.

"Sharing food is a good way of sharing your heritage and culture and I want to share that with Australia."

Christian Family Church pastor Phil Cutcliffe said he came up with the concept last year and said it was a wonderful way to showcase the different nationalities and cultures within the church community and Greater Springfield in general.

"We used to just do one lunch per year but they were so popular that we decided to do them more frequently because we have so many different nationalities to represent," Ps Cutcliffe said.

"We will start off by having our normal church service but it will have a particular Filipino and Fijian flavour to it, before we start lunch around 10:45am.

"This will be a second in a series of lunches we will be holding, with the first being Iranian and Indian which was very well attended and had lots of very yummy food.

"The third one we will do will be African and Aussie."

The church service will kick off at 9:30am with lunch following afterwards which is free for all and attendance to the service will not be a requirement.

Filipino games for the kids after the service will also be held and free bread given away to struggling families.

The international lunch will be held at the Springfield Christian Family Church Augusta Campus.

For more information contact Pastor Phil Cutcliffe on 0411 021 153.