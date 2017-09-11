Celebrating 25 years: Springfield's first bank

IT WAS a leap of faith that saw Springfield's first-ever bank open its doors and a decision which changed one man and his family's life forever.

Kym Wickstein and owner-manager of Springfield's first bank, the Bank of Queensland said he had only a short window of opportunity to choose to open the bank 15 years ago and had never looked back.

"It's actually quite an interesting story which goes back to 2001 where I had a customer called Barry Alexander from Springfield Land Corporation and who suggested I open a branch in Springfield,” Mr Wickstein said.

"He provided me with quite a deal of sensitive information which wasn't available to most people at the time and so armed with that information, I put it to our executive CEO who came out and had a look around.

"He said it was at least another 12 months off before we were interested and during that time we actually got in a new CEO and general manager so I just didn't think it was going to happen.

"To my astonishment though, the new CEO had marked it in her diary to check out the site at Springfield and from there everything moved very quickly.”

The father of four said from the time the pair went to Springfield and returned to the office, the CEO proposed an offer he could not refuse.

"I remember it so well, we were driving back from Springfield at 11am and by 12:30pm said she had an interesting concept for me and asked if I wanted to open our first owner-manager branch,” Mr Wickstein said.

"I said I'd have to think about it, so was given three hours in which I rang my wife and she thought it was a good idea and by that afternoon at 4:30pm Barry Alexander had located a premises for me and the branch was ready 10 weeks later.

"We opened our doors on August 2nd, 2002 and haven't looked back since.”

Mr Wickstein and his family moved to Brookwater one year later and said the community vibe that was present at the time remained to this day and had no intention of ever leaving.

"There are so many opportunities here and even back then Springfield had a community feel about it.” Mr Wickstein said.

"To be honest I grabbed on to the coat tails of Bob Sharpless and Maha Sinnathamby and saw the benefits of being here and opening a bank and thought everyone is going to need finance for land, houses and cars, so it was a no-brainer.

"I don't actually see why the other banks didn't think the same so it wasn't until Bendigo opened a branch three years after us and then Orion popped up that all the other big four banks came along a few years later.

"The beauty of Springfield is that you can come here, do all your shopping here, your children can be educated here and there are now all these new health facilities and that's only the start.

"As someone once said crassly, you can go from the womb to the tomb and be here your whole life.”

Mr Wickstein is the owner-manager of BOQ Springfield located on 1 Commercial Drive, Springfield.