Celebrating 25 Years: Mater Private Hospital Springfield

IT HASN'T yet been open two years, but the Mater Private Hospital Springfield has already made its mark in the Greater Springfield community.

From the time it opened its doors on October 28, 2015 the hospital has grown to become one of the pillars of Springfield's Health City precinct and looks set to continue to bring jobs and state of the art health services to the region.

Mater Private Hospital Springfield visiting medical officer, Dr Sylvia Vigh has been part of the hospital's journey from the beginning and said she and her colleagues had always felt welcome in the area.

"The Mater Springfield has provided a platform for local residents to be employed in various industries which has in turn created a unique community atmosphere within the hospital,” Dr Vigh said.

"It's smaller size has enabled this community spirit to grow both within the hospital and the Greater Springfield area.

"The community has been very embracing of the Mater Hospital and the medical services being offered and I think that's because people love having a renowned medical facility at their doorstep, so the feedback has been extremely supportive.

"It has highlighted the amazing community spirit within the area and how supportive everyone is with regards to all aspects of growth in the area.”

Stage one of the Mater Private Hospital Springfield's development comprises of 64 inpatient beds and 16 day beds, a day surgery unit, four digitally-integrated theatres, family friendly accommodation, an outdoor garden, medical imaging services and a cancer care centre.

Dr Vigh is a specialist in Gastroenterology and Heptology and said she believed the vast range of specialist services available at the hospital had been a key element to its success.

"I work across a number of Mater campuses and to date it has been a very positive experience because it provides a range of clinical and educational events and challenges,” Dr Vigh said.

"The Mater has always prided itself in its core values of mercy, dignity, care, commitment and quality and I believe these qualities have been present throughout the development of the hospital its infancy to where it is today.”

Approximately 8.7 hectares of Health City has been allocated for hospital and healthcare developments with pre-planning approval obtained for up to 1200 hospital beds.