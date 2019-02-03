Celebrating 100 glorious years of good works

THE World War I centenary commemorations ended last year.

In 1919 came peace and with it the effectiveness and the power of women was revealed at a time when social barriers were breaking down.

But the challenge was how to sustain and direct this energy in a post-war world.

Organisations such as Quota International were formed to provide professional and business women the opportunity of enjoying the "spirit of friendliness" in an organisation of their own.

Its underlying golden rule was "the principal of treating others as you would wish to be treated yourself".

On February 6 Quota International will celebrate its 100th anniversary. It was the first international women's service organisation.

Today membership includes men as well as women. It is a non-profit organisation that empowers women, children, the deaf and hard-of-hearing, and people with speech difficulties in local communities around the world.

Interestingly, its foundation commenced one year before US women won the right to vote.

Quota's award-winning We Share Foundation, Quota International's charitable arm, is a leader in providing humanitarian and educational support worldwide.

Quota Ipswich, with the support of Ipswich City Council, established a Quota Jubilee Rose Garden in Brown's Park at North Ipswich.

Over the years, Ipswich City council has maintained this garden.

Several years ago Quota Ipswich added a bench seat, some new roses and mulch for the garden. And to help mark Quota's anniversary, the council has provided a much appreciated new sign for the garden.

Though the projects and partnerships may have changed over the past 100 years, one thing remains the same, Quotarians continue to make a difference.

Quota International of Ipswich was chartered in September 1960 and over the past 58 years has proudly assisted many local charities and individuals through community service and various fundraising activities. Quota Ipswich helps support Ipswich community organisations such as Ipswich Hospice Care; Meals on Wheels; Drug Arm and supports local schools with their Achievements Awards programme.

Ipswich Quotarians will attend a celebratory luncheon at the Parliamentary Annexe in early February and will also take part in a walk across the Storey Bridge on February 6 when the bridge will be lit up in the Quota colours of blue and white.

It is service organisations like Quota that make Ipswich the great place that it is. For more information on Quota, contact Jan White by email - janwhite210@gmail.com