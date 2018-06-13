Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Celebrate the Fifa World Cup with our liftout
Celebrate the Fifa World Cup with our liftout
Soccer

Celebrate the World Cup with 8-page liftout

13th Jun 2018 4:05 PM

THE World Cup in Russia is about to kick off and you will be on to a winner with News Regional Media's eight-page liftout.

Read former Socceroo Craig Moore's thoughts on Australia's chances of making it through the group stages against France, Denmark and Peru.

Another ex-international, Archie Thompson, looks forward to watching the next rising star of the world game in his exclusive column.

For those who like a flutter, there is an office sweepstake kit, while you can check out the latest Ladbroke odds on who will win the World Cup and much more besides.

The liftout also includes pen pictures of all the Socceroos squad plus the lowdown on each of the Australia's Group G opponents and six stars to watch out for in Russia plus the all-important match plan, so you can see when to watch the Aussies in action and all the other games. 

Related Items

Show More
fifa world cup 2018 soccer australia socceroos world cup 2018
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Major revamp for busy Ipswich road

    Major revamp for busy Ipswich road

    News THREE houses have been demolished to make way for the widening of a major Ipswich road.

    • 13th Jun 2018 3:33 PM
    Ipswich pride: Why Jake wants to win a Cup like his dad

    premium_icon Ipswich pride: Why Jake wants to win a Cup like his dad

    News Rising jockey to share in family's rich racing heritage

    Man flips Smart car, doesn't pay for fuel

    premium_icon Man flips Smart car, doesn't pay for fuel

    Crime The tiny car received broken windows and dents in the encounter

    ‘It’s been sprung’: Ipswich likely for Antoniolli’s case

    premium_icon ‘It’s been sprung’: Ipswich likely for Antoniolli’s case

    News Mayor at scandal-plagued council faces seven fraud charges

    Local Partners