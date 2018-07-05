Celebrate indigenous women at Naidoc events

Dr Odette Best is celebrating indigenous midwives and nurses at this year's Naidoc week celebrations at USQ.

TWO special celebrations have been planned next week to celebrate the significant roles Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women have played in all communities across Australia.

The University of Southern Queensland is inviting the community to join their NAIDOC Week events at both Ipswich and Springfield campuses.

This year's NAIDOC Week (July 8-15) theme is Because of Her, We Can, and both events have been organised by USQ's College for Indigenous Studies, Education, and Research.

The first event, to be held at USQ Ipswich on Monday will celebrate eight decades of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander nurses and midwives, and the contributions they have made to society.

Event organiser Dr Odette Best, an Associate Professor in USQ's School of Nursing and Midwifery, said it was important that both Indigenous and non-Indigenous people knew about the history of Aboriginal and Tories Strait Islander nurses and midwives.

"We are extremely fortunate and honoured to have eight inspirational nurses and midwives, including Aunty Dulcie Flower, joining us on the day,” Dr Best said.

"By sharing their stories, we gain a better understanding of the challenges they faced and can recognise them for their considerable commitment to Indigenous health in this country.”

On Tuesday a group of senior Aboriginal women will share their expertise in Indigenous health, education and community development as part of a panel discussion in Springfield.

The panel will include Aboriginal activist Professor Gracelyn Smallwood.

NAIDOC Week is held in July each year and is an opportunity to celebrate the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

For more information, or to register, visit www.usq.edu.au/events/2018/07/naidoc-week.

What: NAIDOC - Honouring Elder Professionals of Nursing and Midwifery

When: Monday, July 9, 9-10.30am

Where: Auditorium, USQ Ipswich

What: NAIDOC - Panel Discussion

When: Tuesday, July 10, 10am-12.30pm

Where: Auditorium, USQ Springfield