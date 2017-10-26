Celebrate Grandparent's Day at Book Face Orion

TO CELEBRATE Grandparents Day 2017, Book Face Orion is hosting a free Date with Grandma or Grandad event this weekend.

Children are invited to bring their grandparents to the store to work on an art project and take part in some games their grandparents will remember with children's author, Andrea Gallagher.

Grandparents Day is a chance for children and the community to thank grandparents for their love and support and acknowledge the efforts and devotion of grandparents in their many roles of caring for and supporting their grandchildren.

Andrea is the author of Superstar Grandmas and Mega-rad Grandads and will host a story time and craft event where children can create a grandparent-themed bookmark with their very own mega-rad grandad and superstar grandma.

Ms Gallagher said some books are just for fun and other books have a job to do.

"Superstar Grandmas and Mega-rad Grandads are a pair of picture books created around a group of real-life seniors to show a modern image of grandparents at play and to get kids, parents, and grandparents talking about the content together, " she said.

Book Face Orion's Children's story time and craft workshop - Date with Grandma or Grandad! is on this Saturday, 28 October from 10am to 11am.

Bookings are essential on: 3470 1644.