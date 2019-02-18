Celebrate cycling week in duathlon event

Action from last year's Tuffkidz triathlon at Ipswich State High School. The event was well attended by almost 150 participants and their families.

Action from last year's Tuffkidz triathlon at Ipswich State High School. The event was well attended by almost 150 participants and their families.

HOUSE RULES

DO you have a child who wants to give a duathlon a go?

As part of the Celebration of Cycling Week, primary and high school aged kids can participate in a duathlon for only $10.

The event will take place at the Ipswich Cycle Park on Huxham St, Raceview, on Saturday, March 23.

The races start with the younger age groups at 4pm through to the presentations at 5.45pm.

The Tuffkidz events have been popular and enjoyable in recent years.

For more information, search for Tuffkidz Duathlon at www.eventbrite.com.au, or contact Peter on 0409 897 188.

Touch fundraiser

THE Ipswich Touch Association is running a fun day of touch footy to raise funds for the victims of the current Townsville floods.

There will be raffles, food and drinks available on the day so grab some friends or work colleagues and head down to Jim Finimore Oval, One Mile.

The fundraiser is on Sunday, March 10, from 9am.

Cost is $300 per team with $100 going directly to flood victims.

For more information, visit www.ipswichtouch.com, or email ipswichtouchfootball@ gmail.com

Funding deadline

NOT for profit groups in Queensland can apply for Community Gambling Benefit Fund grants from $500 to $35,000.

The funds are allocated to not for profits to enhance their capacity to provide services, leisure activities and opportunities for Queensland communities.

Applications are open and close on February 28.

For more information or to apply, go to www.justice.qld. gov.au/corporate/initiatives/ community-grants