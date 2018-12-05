Celebrate at Krispymas Festival

TO celebrate the festive season, Krispy Kreme at Redbank Plains will be holding a special event on Friday with a mountain of donuts to be given away as they raise money for charity.

The store will be transformed, getting a festive makeover to celebrate what the popular doughnut store calls 'Krispymas'.

Brighter than Rudolph's nose, 3,600 fairy lights, colour changing Christmas baubles and a 3D Christmas tree with a giant star on the roof will be used to transform the store into a sparkling Christmas wonderland highly visible to passing families.

Tyler Palupe, Jordan Palupe and Dahmani Luafut from Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at Redbank Plains are happy to offer free doughnuts to the public on Friday. Rob Williams

On the day, as part of the festivities, for every Original Glazed dozen sold throughout the day, Krispy Kreme will donate $1 to Churches of Christ Housing Service, a local charity providing housing to families facing housing stress and homelessness.

At the lighting event which kicks off at 8pm there will be a sausage sizzle and face painting all for a gold coin donation to the local charity.

The Shiloh Church Goodna Choir will be on site until 9pm, and from 8am to midnight there will be a free Original Glazed donut for every customer.

Queensland retail manager Tim Watson said that the goal of the day was to raise money for a great local charity.

"From the carol singers to the fairy lights and globes," Mr Watson said. "The makeover will be live until 27 December so we invite locals to visit the store and get into the festive spirit. This year, we also look forward to supporting our chosen local charity Churches of Christ Housing Service, who at this time of year support many families who find the Christmas season a hard time of year.

"They do so much for the community, and they help so many families."

The Krispyman range of doughnuts has been released for 2018, with several donuts available for a limited time including Santa Sprinkles, Snowy, Krispymas Pudding, Wreath (made with M&Ms) and the ever popular Christmas Tree.