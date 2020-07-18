Celeb fail: Who is getting their face coverings wrong
Some of the world's biggest celebrities are falling epicly short when it comes to selecting and wearing masks in a coronavirus environment.
Infectious disease specialist Associate Professor Sanjaya Senanayake, of the Australian National University's medical school, said Kim Kardashian, Ben Affleck and Johnny Depp were risking their health with flimsy face coverings.
But with the bad, there are good.
We challenged Assoc Prof Senanayake to give passes and fails to some of the biggest names in acting, music and politics.
MEL GIBSON: FAIL
This looks like a single use surgical mask, which ideally should be kept for use in healthcare facilities.
But just as important is that the nose is uncovered.
NAOMI WATTS: PASS
This appears to be a surgical mask, which means that it should only be single use.
Also, surgical masks should ideally be used in the healthcare setting, with three-layer fabric masks being used in the community.
AMBER HEARD: FAIL
Bandannas don't sit as well as a face mask and the type of fabric they are made from doesn't offer as much protection as a well-fitted face mask.
JOHNNY DEPP: FAIL
I could be doing Johnny a big disservice here, but the bottom of the mask appears to be loose-fitting.
HARRY AND MEGHAN: PASS
They appear to be wearing well-fitting appropriate masks.
KIM KARDASHIAN #1: FAIL
The mask is effective but there is no need for members of the public to wear a N95 respirator, which this mask appears to be.
A three-layer fabric mask would have been sufficient.
KIM KARDASHIAN #2: FAIL
This appears to be a loose-fitting flimsy mask, although the angle in the photo could be deceiving.
BELLA HADID AND HAILEY BIEBER: PASS
They appear to be wearing well-fitting appropriate masks.
BILL SHORTEN, DONALD TRUMP, JOE BIDEN: PASS
These all appear to be well-fitting appropriate masks.
BRAZILIAN PRESIDENT JAIR BOLSONARO: PASS
He is wearing what appears to be a well-fitting appropriate mask covering the mouth and nose.
JENNIFER ANISTON: PASS
This appears to be a well-fitting appropriate mask.
BASKETBALL EXPORT BEN SIMMONS: FAIL
Bandannas don't sit as well as a well-fitted face mask and the type of fabric they are made from doesn't offer as much protection as a well-fitted face mask.
PINK: PASS
This appears to be a well-fitting appropriate mask.
BEN AFFLECK: FAIL
An effective mask should cover both the nose and mouth whereas his only covers the nose. Regarding the cigarette, a recent WHO review concluded that "smoking is associated with increased severity of disease and death in hospitalised COVID-19 patients."
Originally published as Celeb fail: Who is getting their face coverings wrong