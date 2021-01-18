Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Firefighters extinguished a house fire in Springfield Lakes in the early hours of Monday morning.
Firefighters extinguished a house fire in Springfield Lakes in the early hours of Monday morning.
News

Ceiling collapses in early morning house fire

Lachlan Mcivor
18th Jan 2021 7:52 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FIREFIGHTERS fought to protect surrounding properties after a fire broke out in a Springfield Lakes home in the early hours of this morning.

Part of the ceiling of the single-storey house on Canterbury Bells Ct collapsed in the blaze and it took more than two hours to fully extinguish it.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said four crews attended after receiving the call at 3.50am on Monday.

“When crews arrived there was smoke issuing from the house,” she said.

“All persons were accounted for.”

The fire was under control by 4.15am and extinguished by 6.15am.

Fire investigators will be on scene this morning.

Paramedics were on standby but no one required treatment or transport to hospital.

In a separate incident overnight, a woman was taken to Toowoomba Hospital with burns to her face and farms from a property in the Lockyer Valley on Sunday night.

She was transported to hospital by paramedics, including critical care, in a stable condition from a private address in Adare at 7.20pm.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

house fire springfield lakes
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man refused breath test, didn’t want to ‘spread’ COVID

        Premium Content Man refused breath test, didn’t want to ‘spread’ COVID

        Crime A driver told police he would not give a breath sample because he did not want to give them COVID-19

        NAMED AND SHAMED: 16 drink, drug drivers

        Premium Content NAMED AND SHAMED: 16 drink, drug drivers

        News A mum of six pleaded guilty to driving with ice in her system

        ‘I’ve lost everything’: Car, $20,000 worth of items stolen

        Premium Content ‘I’ve lost everything’: Car, $20,000 worth of items stolen

        Crime An Ipswich woman is reeling after her car, $20,000 in tools and camping gear and...

        Police find missing man ‘safe and well’ after river search

        Premium Content Police find missing man ‘safe and well’ after river search

        News Concerns were held for the 32-year-old’s safety as he has a medical condition