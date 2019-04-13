Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opinion

'Bombers' case shows CCTV stops crime before it happens

Andrew Korner
by
13th Apr 2019 11:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UNIVERSITY studies aside, the practical benefits of closed circuit television cameras have shown themselves enough over the years to justify their use in populated areas.

There are few better examples of the value of these camera systems than the story linked below.

It was Ipswich City Council staff monitoring CCTV footage early on Easter Monday last year that first sounded the alarm of a couple behaving suspiciously in the car park of Redbank Plaza shopping centre.

It turned out the suspicions of those early observers were more than justified, with the true extent of what was lurking in that car park revealed in court this week.

We are told those explosives would have had the potential to do considerable damage to people - perhaps even cause death.

Who knows what might have happened if there was no intervention?

We should consider ourselves lucky that we can ask that question.

More Stories

cctv ipswich court opinion safe city cameras
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Hughes' views on boosting club, nurturing Ipswich pathways

    premium_icon Hughes' views on boosting club, nurturing Ipswich pathways

    News Jets CEO Richard Hughes wants to build stronger partnerships and improve Ipswich's player pathway.

    10 things to this Ipswich Festival weekend

    10 things to this Ipswich Festival weekend

    Entertainment What's on in and around the city on Saturday and Sunday

    Ipswich 'bombers' walk to freedom

    premium_icon Ipswich 'bombers' walk to freedom

    Crime Judge casts doubt over Easter tale

    Mystery remains over possible target for bombs

    premium_icon Mystery remains over possible target for bombs

    Crime It is not known what threat, if any, they posed that day