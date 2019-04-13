'Bombers' case shows CCTV stops crime before it happens

UNIVERSITY studies aside, the practical benefits of closed circuit television cameras have shown themselves enough over the years to justify their use in populated areas.

There are few better examples of the value of these camera systems than the story linked below.

It was Ipswich City Council staff monitoring CCTV footage early on Easter Monday last year that first sounded the alarm of a couple behaving suspiciously in the car park of Redbank Plaza shopping centre.

It turned out the suspicions of those early observers were more than justified, with the true extent of what was lurking in that car park revealed in court this week.

We are told those explosives would have had the potential to do considerable damage to people - perhaps even cause death.

Who knows what might have happened if there was no intervention?

We should consider ourselves lucky that we can ask that question.