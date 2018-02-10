CCTV stills land quad bike rider in court

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

DISQUALIFIED teen driver Kayden Fuchs just can't win a trick after police busted him riding a quad bike on a road at Lowood.

His ride landed him another disqualification - for two more years.

Fuchs, 18, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving when disqualified by a court order at Lowood on January 12.

Police prosecutor Bronson Ballard said Fuchs was seen by police driving along Railway Parade. When police visited his home the next day, Fuchs at first denied being the driver until shown CCTV stills.

Mr Ballard said Fuchs was even wearing the same T-shirt from the day before.

He said Fuchs had been court disqualified for two years in January 2017.

His lawyer told the court that Fuchs did not realise he was unable to drive a quad bike and only attended school to Year 9. He was riding to a park.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said his disqualification meant he could not drive any motorised vehicle on a public road.

She said he was previously disqualified for a fail to stop offence.

She fined him $300 and disqualified his licence for two years.