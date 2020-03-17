CCTV shows Gatton club patron in drunken Aus Day incident

AN UNCOUTH act by a patron of Gatton's sporting clubs has landed him in court and with a good behaviour bond.

On Australia Day, 2019, now 61-year-old Russel Ian Bachmann headed into the Royal Hotel in Gatton to socialise, and made a decision that would ultimately land him in the Gatton Magistrate's Court more than a year later.

Police Prosecutor Al Windsor explained the details of the incident.

"The victim was a 19-year-old female. She and a group of friends were socialising at the Royal Hotel. At approximately 11pm that night, she was in the bar, speaking with a male person, at that time to defendant has approached her, and contact has been made with her lower back," he said.

"The victim has turned around and confronted the defendant, asked what it was he was doing, and made certain accusations about him. The defendant for his part denied initially touching her in the lower back region, and has moved away immediately."

Despite Bachmann's denials, a complaint was made to the hotel manager, and CCTV footage had captured the entire incident.

It was not until some time later that the victim brought the matter to police, and Bachmann was charged with sexual assault, though this was later substituted for a charge of common assault instead.

Bachmann's defence, Mr Emmerson, spoke at length about his client's involvement with Gatton, and his ongoing contributions to sporting clubs and community groups.

"He's been a long-time, well-respected member of the community," he said.

"He's concerned if he is convicted it will have a significant impact on his business."

Mr Emmerson said Bachmann had been at the hotel "a bit longer than he should've been," and recognised the young man the woman had been speaking with as a footballer he knew.

"He was in a joyous, happy mood, and thought he'd play a practical joke on the young bloke, so he came along and touched this young girl on the lower back, and obviously she was offended by what he had done," Mr Emmerson said.

"Unfortunately he couldn't remember too much of what had happened, to his mind it was a minor touch to the upper buttocks."

As part of his defence, three letters were submitted to the court speaking to Bachmann's character.

He pleaded guilty to the charge of common assault, and was given a $200, six-month good behaviour bond.

A conviction was not recorded.