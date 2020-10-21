CCTV shines light on thief’s trouser stash

A THIEF’S attempt to conceal an expensive torch down the front of his trousers was caught on camera.

Ipswich Magistrates Court this week heard Kurt Parnaby was caught red-handed on CCTV in the electrical isle at a Bunnings Warehouse.

Police recognised him from the security footage and this week he went back before Ipswich Magistrates Court for sentence on a stealing charge.

Kurt Wayne Parnaby, 40, a dad of four from Ipswich, pleaded guilty to stealing at Loganholme on July 31.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said the theft occurred just after 6pm when Parnaby and another male were seen walking down the electrical aisle.

Parnaby took a Coleman 750 LED flashlight valued at $64.99 and placed it down the front of his shorts, before leaving.

Sgt Caldwell said police spoke to Parnaby on September 18 after he had been charged with other offences, including a stealing offence done the day before from the same Bunnings store.

Defence barrister Terry Strong said Parnaby previously pleaded guilty to dishonesty offences and was sentenced about three weeks ago, but this one offence of stealing had not been included among those charges.

Mr Strong said he received an 18-month probation order for the prior offences.

“At the time he was effectively out living on the streets, using drugs” he said.

“He now has employment.”

Mr Strong sought for a conviction, with no further punishment.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum convicted Parnaby of the offence, and ordered he pay restitution to Bunnings for the torch.