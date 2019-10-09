Menu
Karalee State School arson
News

CCTV released after school building set on fire

by Paige Ashby
9th Oct 2019 3:46 PM | Updated: 6:00 PM
POLICE are seeking public assistance as they investigate an arson that occurred at Karalee State School on Monday.

Emergency services were called to the address at approximately 7pm following reports of a building on fire.

A classroom received internal damage however nobody was injured as a result of the fire.

Investigators have released images and CCTV of a person who may be able to assist police with their inquiries.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage from Arthur Summersvilles Rd on Monday October 7 is urged to contact police.

arson fire fire investigation karalee state school
Ipswich Queensland Times

