CCTV footage revealed this white ute present at the scene of a break and enter at Drakes, Lowood early Tuesday morning. Contributed
CCTV of ute leads police to man over Drakes smash and grab

Ebony Graveur
13th Sep 2019 8:27 AM
A LOGAN Reserve man, 28, has been arrested in relation to a break and enter at Drakes supermarket in Lowood early Tuesday morning.

CCTV footage revealed evidence of a white ute present at the scene and, while police originally believed the crime had taken place at 3.45am, the footage showed the incident had, in fact, occurred at 3.20am.

The front door to the grocery store was shattered and a number of mobile phones and boxes of cigarettes were stolen.

The 28-year-old will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on October 10.

Police are still appealing for information as investigations continue.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

