CCTV links counterfeit cash to gun-toting driver

Mitchell James Stanley Manz, 26, pleaded guilty to four charges in Ipswich Magistrates Court. Picture: Annette Dew

THE day after he was caught with an illegal firearm, Mitchell James Stanley Manz, 26, armed himself with a knife and committed a robbery.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Manz had been served a jail term for the crime but managed to land another charge before facing court.

Appearing in court on Tuesday by video, Manz pleaded guilty to four charges, three relating to weapons possession and one relating to a dodgy $100 note.

The court heard Manz pulled up at a Riverview service station on November 25, 2019, filling his car with $50 worth of fuel.

At the counter, he asked for a pack of cigarettes, which retailed at $49.95.

He handed over a $100 note – one police alleged to be a counterfeit.

“The (shop) attendant has clearly observed the note to be counterfeit,” police prosecutor Sergeant Trent Voigt told the court.

“The note had clear red and white Chinese and Japanese writing on both sides of the note.”

Police visited the petrol station, seized the note and, through CCTV footage, were able to link the note to Manz.

The court heard Manz was pulled over by police two months later.

Searching his car, they found a shortened rifle.

“The serial number stamped on the weapon had been concealed,” Sgt Voigt said.

Four months later, on May 20, police caught Manz driving with another illegal weapon in his car, this time a pistol.

“Police located a silver pistol under the driver’s seat,” Sgt Voigt Said.

“(Manz) told police he had purchased the pistol from the Yamanto Tobacconist on May 19.”

The court heard Manz, who had a criminal history, was serving a term of imprisonment for another offence but had been granted parole.

For the four new offences, he was given terms of imprisonment to be served concurrently, with immediate parole.

For uttering counterfeit money, he copped two months imprisonment and, for each of the other charges, he copped a month imprisonment.

All convictions were recorded.

