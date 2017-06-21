23°
CCTV FOOTAGE: Hunt for brazen thief who stole $32k excavator

Anna Hartley
21st Jun 2017 5:01 AM

POLICE are calling on the public's help to catch a brazen thief who ram-raided an Ipswich business and stole a 1.7 tonne piece of machinery worth $35,000.

A white or light coloured Nissan Patrol approached a heavy plant hire and sales company in Bundamba on Saturday night.

RediPlant owner Gerald Kirkpatrick said his extensive CCTV footage captured the alleged offender or offenders sizing up his Hoepner Rd business at 6.39pm.

"At 11.11pm they have cut through and removed a steel fence panel and then drove through the fence and garden at 11.39pm," he said.

"They hooked up the trailer before exiting the property and it's alleged that the vehicle collected another section of the fence when attempting to exit the grounds and punctured its front tyre and sustained damage to the front left hand side guard."

 

The thief or thieves ram-raided a local business.
The thief or thieves ram-raided a local business. Contributed

Mr Kirkpatrick is now sharing the footage in an attempt to catch the thief.

"It was a brazen robbery and people need to be aware this person is out there," he said.

"It seems to have been pre-planned. It took them two minutes to get in and out of there.

"Even if it doesn't get the excavator back I hope it prevents this happening to other businesses.

"The person to help find the culprit might have been someone walking their dog or just a local person who has some vital information."

 

Police are looking for an alleged thief or thieves who stole an excavator from a Bundamba business.
Police are looking for an alleged thief or thieves who stole an excavator from a Bundamba business. Contributed

Detective Sergeant James Steginga said thefts of this size were unusual and also encouraged the public to come forward with information.

"It does occur but generally there is some premeditation involved," he said.

"It appears like this is a targeted, brazen attack.

"The excavator is distinct so in terms of information from the public we want to hear from anyone who has seen or has knowledge of that piece of equipment to contact police.

 

Police are looking for an alleged thief or thieves who stole an excavator from a Bundamba business.
Police are looking for an alleged thief or thieves who stole an excavator from a Bundamba business. Contributed

"Even trucks with dash cams might have driven by it so we encourage drivers to review that footage as well."

He said the investigation was ongoing and asked residents who had information or dash cam footage relating to this crime to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or to contact Policelink on 131 444 with reference code QP1701056486. Visit www.qt.com.au to watch the CCTV footage.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  business crime ipswich business ipswich police police qps

