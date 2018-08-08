CCTV surge has police in box seat

THE increase in numbers of residents installing and registering home and business CCTV with police is achieving results in Brassall.

In recent weeks, Karana Downs police have made a number of key arrests, largely due to residents providing police with CCTV images and recordings.

Property crimes in Belmount Place, Lakemba Place, Glasgow Boulevard, Homestead Place, Heritage Drive and Saint Aubins Drive have all been solved with the assistance of community members who came forward with vital CCTV evidence.

Police encourage residents to register their home and/or business CCTV.

All residents need to do is to complete a registration form and the voluntary registration will be stored in an existing secure database named QPRIME which is utilised and solely accessed by members of the QPS.

CCTV footage may be used for court purposes.

Security of the information provided will be maintained by the Queensland Police Service.

Registration can be removed from the database.

Police will be advised of where the CCTV system is located. If police believe the system can assist to solve a crime or help in any other way, the owner will be contacted.

If you have a CCTV system at your home that you would like to register, the police require your full name (as it appears on your driver's licence), your current residential address, your contact details and some details regarding your CCTV system.

If you have a CCTV system at your business premises that you would like to register, the police require the full trading name of the business, the physical address of the business, the contact details for the owner and operator of the CCTV system and some details regarding the CCTV system.

Go to mypolice.qld.gov.au to register. If you have information that may help police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.