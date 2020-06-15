CCTV captures Gatton ‘graffiti dad’ in action

GRAFFITI DAD: George Mcclure pleaded guilty to eight counts of wilful damage. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail

GRAFFITI DAD: George Mcclure pleaded guilty to eight counts of wilful damage. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail

CCTV footage has captured the moment a Gatton father of three spray painted a tag on council property.

The video has proven vital in helping police link the man to a series of graffiti tags sprayed on structures throughout Gatton.

Linked to white, maroon and blue spray-painted tags, George Mcclure, 40, pleaded guilty to eight counts of wilful damage in Gatton Magistrates Court.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council CCTV footage depicted Mcclure tagging a wall, helping police link him to another seven replica tags on both private and council property.

READ MORE: Gatton cops arrest man behind 'not very good' graffiti tags

In court, police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor said Mcclure had tagged the Salvation Army building on Old College Rd, a Colorbond fence on Old College Rd, a Colorbond fence on Wilks St, a council fire hydrant and booster on Spencer St, the wall of an abandoned store on Old College Rd, A JJ Richards industrial bin at Crescent St, the Ford Dealership building on Crescent St, and the Girl Guides hut on Hickey St.

Sgt Windsor told the court that police had gone to Mcclure's house on April 22, to search his house.

"Police observed several spray paint cans and a large quantity of graffiti tags on wooden boards," Sgt Windsor said.

"The tags among those at his address matched those at the relevant sites."

READ MORE: IN COURT: The 12 people appearing in Gatton court today

Sgt Windsor said Mcclure owned up to the tags and seemed embarrassed.

"To his credit, he exhibited embarrassment and remorse for his actions and said he was drunk at the time and depressed."

Mcclure's lawyer told Magistrate Graham Lee that his client had already cleaned up the graffiti.

"He has cleaned up a lot of the graffiti," the lawyer said.

"The ones seeking restitution got to it before he had the chance."

Mcclure was fined $800 and his conviction was recorded.