CCTV: Bizarre Ipswich business truck theft caught on camera

The left truck the roadway at Hanson Rd onto a dirt track and coming to rest in a paddock at about 5.50am.

IT took a man more than 20 minutes to manoeuvre a stolen truck before he could smash through an Ipswich business fence and make a bee-line for the Amberley RAAF base at no more than 30kmh.

The bizarre crime was caught on Warrego Truck and Machinery's CCTV camera and showed Nathan Brett Pollock suss out the property on the Warrego Hwy before he chose a prime mover to make a get-away.

He used a rock to smash his way into the office and get the keys and after a few failed attempts, he drove the truck through the fence, over a boulder, down an embankment and onto the highway shortly after 5am on February 21.

Police followed the stolen truck in a low speed chase before Pollock drove it through the RAAF Base fence and it came to a stop.

Pollock, 31, was fuelled by drugs.

A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a truck and leading police on a low-speed chase to Amberley Air Base. @EmilyPrain9 #9News pic.twitter.com/CyrAOephHJ — Nine News Brisbane (@9NewsBrisbane) February 21, 2017

At the time of the offence, victim business Warrego Truck and Machinery owner David Spann said he thought there might have been only one key in left in the office.

Pollock pleaded guilty to more than 10 offences in Ipswich Magistrates Court last week including break and enter, wilful damage of Commonwealth property, trespass, failing to dispose of a syringe, drug driving and driving unlicensed.

He was sentenced to nine months imprisonment with immediate parole, disqualified from driving for two months and fined a total of $1300.

He served 140 days pre-sentence custody.