CCTV: Armed man on the run after two dramatic robberies

POLICE are looking for a man who they believe is responsible for two robberies on the weekend.

Detectives are investigating following the attempted armed robbery of a Willowbank service station and armed robbery of a convenience store at East Ipswich on Friday night.

They believe the same man is also responsible for two other robberies in the Ipswich area in January and earlier this month, one of which was at the same Willowbank business.

The man first went a service station on the Cunningham Hwy at 7.30pm on Friday, armed with a knife.

Police say he demanded money from a staff member before fleeing the scene empty handed in a vehicle similar to a maroon Mitsubishi SUV.

Dramatic CCTV footage from the business shows a person, wearing a balaclava and hoodie and carrying a purple bag, bash a knife on the counter before jumping over.

A re-emerges a few seconds later and jumps back over the counter.

No one was physically injured during the incident.

Police are looking for this man. QPS

An hour and a half later, at around 9pm the same man entered a Jacaranda St business at East Ipswich armed with a knife before demanding money from an employee.

He was last seen turning onto Jacaranda St towards Bundamba with the quantity of money.

CCTV footage shows a person, again carrying a purple bag, bash a knife on the country and the till while two shop attendants empty the contents of the till into the bag.

The man is described as aged in his late teens or early 20s, about 188 centimetres tall, of a slim build and was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Detectives believe the same man is responsible for two other robberies in the same area earlier this month and in January.

Around 8:30pm on January 23, a man went to a Brisbane Rd business at Booval armed with a knife and demanded money from a female employee.

On February 3, at 9pm it is believed the same man went to service station on the Cunningham Highway at Willowbank armed with a knife and stole a sum of money.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.