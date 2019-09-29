Menu
Into Love shop thefts
CCTV: Adult shop calls for shoplifters to pay up

Crystal Jones
by
29th Sep 2019 2:35 PM | Updated: 4:18 PM
A LOCAL business is calling for people to come forward and pay for items they were seen taking. 

Four people entered the Into Love store on Walker St around 11am today. 

The store's owners say the people took numerous items without paying, before leaving in a car. 

The local business said it was sickening that people could take items from a local business. 

In one CCTV video, a man can be seen taking an item before placing it down his pants directly in view of the camera.

To see videos in clearer resolution, head to https://www.facebook.com/intolovebundaberg.

The people entered the store and then left with items they hadn't paid for.
