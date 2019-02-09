CCC’s probe into council boss ongoing

A CRIME and Corruption Commission investigation into the conduct of an Ipswich City Council supervisor remains ongoing.

Ipswich City Council referred a complaint about the supervisor to the CCC in November.

The QT understands the complaint remains with the CCC, which is continuing its investigation but declined to comment.

The complaint relates to allegations two employees in the council's works and parks department were allegedly ordered to weed the home garden of the council supervisor.

The senior employee is also alleged to have swapped government property - 40 mature trees from the council's nursery - for a cross trainer.

Ipswich City Council did not respond to questions, but previously said it would be inappropriate to make comment.