LIVE STREAM: Tully calls to ban property developer donations

Paul Tully is disgusted by the vandalism at the new Noble Park basketball court in Gailes. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

UPDATE 1.35:

IPSWICH councillor Kerry Silver has appeared before the CCC and was grilled for failing to read documents outlining the basic rules of running a local government election campaign.

Cr Silver appeared after mayor Paul Pisasale and before deputy mayor Paul Tully at the public hearing.

She was questioned about sharing a how to vote card with Cr Paul Tully as well as certain donations to her campaign.

The Division 3 councilor appeared flustered when probed about donations to her campaign and said she was happy to resubmit donation declarations.

When asked whether she read a package from the electoral commission outlining her responsibilities as a candidate, she admitted she looked up some information online but failed to read the entire document.

"I should have taken time to have read those (electoral commission) documents," she said.

"I've made a mistake and I apologise for that."

Cr Kerry Silver with Cr Paul Tully. Rob Williams

UPDATE 1.20PM:

IPSWICH Deputy Mayor Paul Tully has made a bombshell call, which if recommended by the CCC and adopted, could lead to the banning of election donations by property developers in Queensland.

Cr Tully, in his appearance before the CCC public hearing after Cr Kerry Silver, agreed that donations from property developers can give rise to a perception of a conflict of interest for elected officials.

The city's former planning boss, Cr Tully said the last figures he saw indicated there were around 900 applications in a calendar year and only four went to a council meeting.

"But I just have a view in dealing with this situations that developers are putting forward their personal interest which often don't coincide with the community's interests," Cr Tully said.

"That is why my view is…that Queensland should follow the NSW model in banning all donations from property developers.

"I do believe… there should be public funding of local government campaigns which would significantly reduce the reliance on any donations.

"That would also mean there would be a more equal playing field.

"In NSW they have also put a monetary limit on corporate and individual donations of $5800 and $2500 respectively."

He said consideration should be given to a similar arrangement in Queensland.

"I might add that council, as opposed to federal and state candidates, are limited to a tax deduction of $1000 per campaign," he said.

"At state and federal (level) the deduction unlimited, and that figure of $1000 hasn't been increased since 1985.

"That reform to increase that, combined with prohibitions on developers and limits on individual donations, would go a long way to taking out that perception (of a conflict of interest) in relation to developers or individual donors."

Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale. Rob Williams

EARLIER 11.25AM:

IPSWICH Mayor Paul Pisasale has called for funding for candidates in elections to be based on the amount of votes secured by each, as is the case in state and federal elections.

He said that would take the heat off developers and other donors to contribute.

r Pisasale is appearing before the Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) hearing into the conduct of candidates at the 2016 local government elections in Ipswich, Moreton Bay and the Gold Coast.

Cr Pisasale also said that declaration returns of donations should be made by candidates and sitting councillors before the election and not after it.

Counsel assisting the CCC Glen Rice, QC, asked Cr Pisasale: "So far as these returns are concerned can I ask you your view about whether the disclosure returns serve the purpose of informing electors given they are completed and furnished to the ECQ some months after the election?"

Cr Pisasale had earlier stated that he recorded and updated his donations as they came in on his register of interests but added when asked by Mr Rice that he was in favour of early declarations.

"I don't make the rules but it would be better for them all to be put in before the election," Cr Pisasale said.

"I was trying to keep people informed through my register when candidates running against you don't have to.

"There are two sets of rules."

Cr Pisasale added that "the issue is that councillors and mayors have to run a campaign and they don't receive funding like other levels of government, so somehow you have to raise the money to run a proper campaign to keep your community informed"

"It would be better if there were the same rules for all levels of government."

Mr Rice then said "that raises another question of how funding ought best be done for local government such as Ipswich City Council?"

"I'd say that we should do the same as state and federal so that the onus is not on councillors and mayor to run a proper campaign," he said.

"My preferred funding model is to have people getting payment on the amount of votes they got, the same as state and federal.

"That way people can run their own campaigns and not put pressure on the poor old developer who give because they want good leadership in a city and that get accused of trying to buy a vote."

Cr Pisasale received around $220,000 from 76 donors and confirmed in the hearing that he spent it all on his campaign.

He earlier answered questions on how-to-vote-cards. Cr Pisasale confirmed, as he did earlier to the QT, that he did not pay for his image to appear on any candidate's cards.

On the issue of candidate "groups", Cr Pisasale said his image appeared on competing candidates cards in several council divisions and confirmed that he had run as an independent.