CCC says: Too many dodgy councils so we can't prosecute

by Jessica Marszalek, Charlie Peel

PROMINENT mayors and councillors have escaped a damning investigation unscathed after investigators found the breaking of rules was so widespread, and oversight so pitiful, that it could not possibly prosecute.

The operation examined 55 allegations involving Gold Coast, Ipswich, Moreton Bay and Logan candidates during the 2016 elections.

The Crime and Corruption Commission's explosive Operation Belcarra report found insufficient evidence against Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate, Moreton Bay Mayor Allan Sutherland, Ipswich Councillor Paul Tully and Gold Coast Councillor Kristyn Boulton to take further action.

Allegations including failing to accurately disclose donations, failing to declare candidacy as a team and failing to operate a dedicated bank account will not be pursued. The foursome will not be referred to the Queensland Electoral Commission due to a series of technicalities, including that the potential rule breaking was "systemic" and occurred more than a year ago and so the time period for prosecution had lapsed.

