CCC to flush out any unregistered groups at 2016 elections

WHAT is the Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) public hearing which started yesterday honing in on?

It is a question the public and those appearing at the hearing will want answered and one which council assisting the inquiry Glen Rice, QC, shed light on at the start of the inquiry yesterday.

In a nutshell Mr Rice said "transparency and openness are widely and properly recognised as being paramount to the political process” and that the purpose of the Local Government Electoral Act 2011 was to "ensure transparent conduct of elections of councillors”.

Mr Rice said after the local government elections on March 19, 2016 the CCC received a number of complaints about the conduct of candidates - with the public hearing focussing on the Ipswich, Gold Coast and Moreton Bay councils. The CCC started Operation Balcarra in 2016 to investigate these allegations.

Mr Rice said the complaints had several themes, but in general terms allegations were made that some candidates who were elected or re-elected to council "had purported to be independents but were in fact part of an unregistered group of candidates that shared campaign resources and funding sources”.

Mr Rice said it was also alleged candidates had "failed to properly declare donations that they had received and... had misled voters by not openly revealing funding from certain sources”. "And fourthly, (candidates) had real or perceived conflicts of interest because they had received donations from property developers with business interests subject to council consideration.”

Joel Gould