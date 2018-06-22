CCC takes files from city school where mayor was president

CHARGE: Mayor Andrew Antoniolli was president of the St Joseph's Primary School for four years until 2012.

CRIME and Corruption Commission officers have taken documents from a North Ipswich school where embattled Mayor Andrew Antoniolli was former committee president.

Investigators spent several days at St Joseph's Primary School as part of its ongoing investigation into the Ipswich City Council.

The commission contacted the school and requested to inspect documents, believed to be linked to the charges of fraud laid against Cr Antoniolli, which he intends to fight.

Cr Antoniolli was P&F president at St Joseph's for four years, from 2009 to 2012.

A spokeswoman for St Joseph's Primary School said it had complied with the CCC's request for documents.

"We can confirm that St Joseph's Primary School P&F (association) was contacted by the Crime and Corruption Commission and they were requested to provide files to them which have now been returned," she said.

The spokeswoman said Cr Antoniolli "undertook normal duties expected of a P&F President such as chairing meetings and informing the school of parent's concerns".

Cr Antoniolli has denied he engaged in any wrongdoing.

A spokesman for the Crime and Corruption Commission declined to comment on the matter, but confirmed; "the CCC's investigation of Ipswich City Council remains ongoing".

Since June last year the commission has laid more than 70 charges against 15 people linked to the council.

Charges brought against Cr Antoniolli on May 2 are understood to have been one of the reasons that prompted prompted Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe to initiate dismissal proceedings against the whole council.

He issued a second show-cause notice this week under the State Government's new legislation, which gives Mr Hinchliffe broader powers to sack elected officials.

Since the first notice was issued on May 3 four people, including Cr Antoniolli, have been charged by the CCC.

Last month former deputy mayor Victor Attwood returned 21 items of memorabilia to the council amid a narrowing focus on auction items by the commission.

There is no suggestion of wrongdoing by Mr Attwood, who did not respond to a request for comment.

Councillors have been given until June 29 to respond to Mr Hinchliffe's second show-cause notice.

He is expected to make a decision in the following days.